SC reserves verdict in Yar Mohd Rind disqualification case

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment in fake degree case of PTI’s leader, Yar Muhammad Rind, which was challenged by Sardar Asim.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the CJP, reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Earlier on July 05, the Supreme Court allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind to contest the 2018 General Election.

Setting aside the Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) decision disqualifying Rind from the poll run, the top court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue an electoral symbol to the PTI candidate.

A two-judge bench of the apex court heard Rind’s plea against the BHC’s decision to disqualify him on the grounds that he possessed a fake degree and had a murder case against him.

Rind’s lawyer told the court, “I had intentionally written in the nomination papers that the PTI Balochistan president holds a Faculty of Arts (FA) degree.”

Claiming that Rind’s previous nomination papers stated that he held a Master’s degree, his counsel added, “I made a conscious decision to not mention that.”

Further, the PTI Balochistan president’s counsel denied the chief justice’s suggestion that there seems to be “some dishonesty” behind the decision.“I was not being dishonest when I hid the degree certificate,” he said.

Regarding the murder case against him, Rind’s lawyer stated, “He has been granted bail in the case.

Earlier on July 03, Balochistan High Court maintained disqualification verdict of PTI’s Provincial President, Yar Muhammad Rind.

During the hearing, the BHC declared that the decision by the RO and appellate tribunal would stand and rejected his plea seeking permission to contest election from PB-17 and NA-260 Kachi/Jhal Magsi.

Yar Muhammad Rind had challenged the verdict of appellate tribunal barring him from contesting the election. Court had reserved verdict of the case during last hearing.

