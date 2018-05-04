SC reserves decision in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its decision in the contempt case against Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz after both sides completed their arguments.

The apex court had issued a show-cause notice to Aziz on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

A three-member bench was hearing the case. During the hearing prosecutor Rana Waqar argued that the remarks by the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader were an

attack on the system of justice.

Waqar informed the bench that Aziz had termed ‘scripted’ Imran Khan’s acquittal and Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification by the apex court and stated that the monitoring judge of the Supreme Court orchestrated the corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

“Aziz did not disown his comments,” he stated further. Waqar added that the prosecution produced two witnesses against Aziz a local journalist and an official of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

Aziz had also produced witnesses in his defence during the trial and was represented by lawyer Ali Raza. During the hearing, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, who heads the bench, remarked that Aziz was not indicted for criticising court verdicts when the defence counsel argued that his client had only criticised court decisions and not the court itself.