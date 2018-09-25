SC renames fund

Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday approved a change in the name of the Diamen-Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund.

The fund will now be called Supreme Court and Prime Minister’s fund for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The top court approved the name change during a hearing held to review the crowd funding initiative.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the apex court will welcome all individuals who want to be a part of the fund and added that as the prime minister has a stature, the inclusion of his name is not necessary.

“Supreme Court should be added to the name of the dam fund, not the chief justice’s name,” said Justice Nisar.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that “if Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to be a party to the court’s initiative, then we will support it”.

PM Imran on September 7 lauded CJP Nisar’s efforts for the collection of funds for the construction of the reservoirs by stating that, “the Chief Justice has done something which should have been done by the country’s politicians.”—INP

