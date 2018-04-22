SC removes Punjab University VC Dr Zakria

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Supreme Court on Saturday suspended vice-chancellor of the University of Punjab on allotment of varsity land to the provincial government.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued the orders while hearing a suo motu case regarding selling around 80 kanals of land to National Transmission and Dispatch Company.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the varsity authorities have allotted around 80 kanals of land to the government for a grid station and Orange Line Metro Train project.