SC removes LGH principal

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered for removal of Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab from his office.

The court ordered secretary health for appointment of new principal through an independent search committee within two months. The bench further directed for getting approval of the search committee from it.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed these orders while hearing a suo motu regarding public hospitals’ conditions at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.—APP

