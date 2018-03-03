SC releases detailed judgement

Election Amend Act 2017 case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued the detailed judgement in the Election Amendment Act 2017 case. The 51-page-long decision was authored by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The detailed judgement establishes that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.

In the judgement, it is mentioned that “a leader who himself is incompetent to hold any [public] office is pulling the strings of lawmakers like a puppet master; this is tantamount to mocking the judicial system, the constitution, the government and the values which these institutions uphold.”

The decision further read that news regarding the Panama Papers case was covered by international media, and information regarding the offshore companies owned by different global personalities was brought to light — many of whom resigned from their posts.

It was only then that the names of Nawaz Sharif and his children came into the limelight, read the decision.

Sharif was declared unfit to hold the prime minister’s office following the Panama Papers’ case hearing and subsequently he was “also removed from the party leader position”.

Before the approval of the Election Amendment Act 2017, a person declared unfit was also incapable of being a member of any political party.

Paragraph 53 of the judgement states that a person “declared unfit to be a chief executive does not have the licence to operate as political kingmaker”.

“It is the primary rule of law and justice that when a task cannot be executed directly by a person, he cannot do so by the appointment of a proxy as well.”

The apex court’s verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the PML-N’s helm as party president.