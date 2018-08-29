SC rejects Zardari, Musharraf affidavits

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Top Court of Pakistan has sought a 10-year record of the assets and foreign and local bank accounts owned by former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari after rejecting affidavit of PPP Co-Chairman.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case related to National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), passed by Musharraf in 2007.

As the hearing went underway, the bench sought details of assets owned by Musharraf in Pakistan. The former military ruler’s counsel in response said, “Nothing has been hidden from the court.” In response to Musharraf’s counsel, the chief justice remarked that the court won’t allow him to conceal any information.

“Musharraf should also submit asset details of his wife within 10 days,” Justice Nisar said.

“I’ve heard that Musharraf received gifts from Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The former military ruler’s counsel informed the bench, “My client has 92,000 Dirhams in one bank account and he owns three cars, including a Jeep and a Mercedes.”

Justice Nisar then questioned if Musharraf could buy a flat from the salary he drew during his working days. “Ask him to appear before the court and clarify,” the chief justice said.

Musharraf’s counsel, however, said, “My client bought foreign assets after his presidency.”To this, the chief justice questioned, “Do lecturers get paid this much? May be I should also give lectures after retirement.”

Further, the court expressed a lack of confidence in the affidavit submitted by former president Zardari and sought his asset details from 2007 onwards.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naik told the court, “My client served a nine-year sentence and nothing was proven against him.”

