SC rejects Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected bail applications submitted by PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon and two others accused of corruption in contracting advertisements requisitioned by the Sindh government.

On November 25, the PPP leader had filed an appeal in the apex court, challenging the Sindh High Court’s decision to reject his bail in a reference pertaining to the award of advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ through the abuse of his power when he was the provincial information minister.

In his appeal, Memon had said that he should be granted bail since the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) does not have any evidence against him and because his arrest was in contradiction with accountability laws.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed during Tuesday’s proceedings that the appeal filed on behalf of Memon was regarding pre-arrest bail, whereas he had already been arrested. He asked Memon’s counsel, Lateef Khosa, to approach the lower courts for his client’s post-arrest bail instead. Lateef Khosa, however, argued that NAB did not have the authority to arrest Memon in the first instance and the law could not be applied differently in different provinces.

“This is discriminatory behaviour,” he argued, adding that others similarly accused “from Islamabad” were moving freely and visiting other countries for much bigger crimes while his client has been kept behind bars.