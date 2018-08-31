SC rejects Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea

KARACHI : Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Friday has rejected former Sindh Provincial Minister, Sharjeel Memon’s bail plea in NAB reference.

During today’s’ hearing, the court asked about Sharjeel Memon that “where is he”? on which NAB prosecutor said he is in hospital from May, which has been declared as Sub-jail.

NAB Prosecutor informed the court that according to the report of a private hospital, Sharjeel is not suffering from any serious disease, he was suggested physiotherapy.

The court rejected PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s plea after hearing the arguments.

Earlier on August 28, Sharjeel Memon while talking to the newsmen outside the NAB court that Nawaz Sharif registered cases against PPP leaders, Asif Zardari cannot be blackmailed, he added.

While criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sharjeel said: “Naya Pakistan” cannot be built with concrete steps.

He said PPP has served masses in past and will continue doing so.

The suspects are accused of corruption worth Rs5.76 billion in the award of advertisements of the Sindh government’s awareness campaigns in the electronic media.

“The accused persons jointly and severally in connivance with each other have been alleged for awarding the contracts to favour certain advertising agencies and to their own favour, in violation of relevant laws and rules and against exorbitant rates,” said a press release issued by NAB.Memon, who returned to Pakistan in March last year after ending his near two-year-long self-imposed exile, was arrested on his arrival by NAB but later obtained bail.

The other accused in the case include bureaucrats, officials of the information department and members of private advertising agencies.

Memon claims the charges against him are politically motivated.

