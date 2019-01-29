SC rejects review petition against Asia Bibi acquittal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a review petition challenging the top court’s decision to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian woman in a blasphemy row.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel tossed out the petition against their decision last October to free Asia Bibi from death row, where she languished for eight years.

“Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed,” Chief Justice Khosa told a hearing at the apex court, which overturned Asia Bibi´s death sentence for blasphemy last year. “You could not point out (even) a single mistake in the Supreme Court’s verdict,” the top judge told the petitioner’s lawyer.

The petition had been filed by Qari Muhammad Saalam through his lawyer Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, who presented his arguments before the bench and demanded that a larger bench comprising Islamic scholars be constituted to hear the petition.

The petition had argued that Bibi confessed to her crimes during investigation, and that a delay in lodging the First Information Request did not imply that the defendant was not guilty of the crime.

It had also sought to put her name on the Exit Control List till a final decision on the review petition was made. The rejection of the petition has lifted the last legal hurdle in the years-long blasphemy case and potentially paved the way for the Christian mother to leave the country.

