SC rejects Rao Anwar’s plea

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Rao Anwar’s application seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-judge bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the plea filed by the former SSP of Karachi’s Malir district who is accused of killing hundreds of people in fake encounters.

The former SSP had sought removal of his name from the ECL to perform Umrah in Sauid Arabia and meet his family. The officer requested the apex court to order the trial court to regulate his movement abroad after removing his name from the ECL. Dismissing the petition, Chief Justice Nisar said Rao Anwar’s passport should be confiscated. The chief justice told the lawyer who represented the former SSP to ask his family to meet him in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp