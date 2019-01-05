SC rejects Rabbani’s request to form full bench on 18th Amendment case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the requested of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani to form a full bench to hear the case pertaining to provincial authority in the 18th Amendment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding a controversy between the federal and Sindh governments over the ownership of certain hospitals.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked, ‘The court is not reviewing the 18th Amendment and the issue before the court is that of the dissolution of certain hospitals on the basis of the 18th Amendment.’

Senator Rabbani, who was present in court, said, ‘A day earlier, the court raised different questions. It would be appropriate if a full bench is formed on this matter.’

The court, however, rejected Rabbani’s request to form the full bench. Following this, the senator said, ‘I respect the court’s observation and will continue my arguments on the matter. After the 18th Amendment, the 19th Amendment was passed to bring clarity.’

Justice Nisar questioned, ‘If provinces do not try to improve the health sector should the federal government not help? Should provinces be given complete authority over the health sector and will the federal government not be able to play any role in providing people facilities?’

At this, Rabbani said, ‘It could be that my interpretation is wrong, the Constitution states that the health sector will be overlooked by the province. If provinces do not have authority over hospitals, then the article of the Constitution will lose its value.

