Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday turned down petition seeking removal of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman.

During the hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Noor Awan on issue of money laundering allegations against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar upheld the objections raised by SC registrar office. —INP