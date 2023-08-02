ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday turned down a petition filed by the government seeking the constitution of a full court on the matter of military trials of civilians arrested for involvement in May 9 violent protests.

A six-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, announced the verdict reserved a day earlier while hearing the set to petitions challenging the civilians’ trial in military courts.

CJP Bandial said it was not possible to form a full bench till September due to summer vacations of courts. He said all judges, who are part of bench, also had personal engagements but they were unable to do anything due to this case.

The chief justice remarked that the court would continue its work no matter someone disliked it or not. “Time will tell we are wrong or right,” he added.

After announcing the order, the top court directed the parties to resume arguments in the case.

A day earlier, the CJP said: “[Court] will hold consultations on this matter now. [We] will inform about the opinion in 15 minutes if the consultations are completed”.

He added that the decision will be announced Wednesday if the consultations did not conclude. Later, the CJP’s associate informed the parties that the verdict will be announced Wednesday.