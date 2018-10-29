SC rejects NAB’s review petition against Hudaibya case verdict

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking review of the top court’s judgement regarding reopening of the Hudaibya Paper Mills (HPM) reference.

A three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had rejected the NAB appeal on Jan 5 against the quashment of the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya corruption reference by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

The 39-page NAB review petition, which was filed through special prosecutor Imran-ul-Haq, had argued that the Jan 5 judgement of the SC in the Hudaibya case was in conflict with the Panama Papers case verdict issued by a larger bench and was, therefore, required to be revisited.

After the NAB prosecutor failed to satisfy the bench with arguments against the earlier judgement, the SC today rejected the review petition filed by the bureau.

