SC rejects NAB’s ‘frivolous’ petition against Sharifs’ plea

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday rejected a “frivolous” petition filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that had sought the top court’s orders for Islamabad High Court not to hear former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members’ plea against conviction by Accountability Court.

Islamabad High Court on Sept 10 had declared it had the jurisdiction to hear Sharifs’ plea for suspension of Avenfield verdict and has on a number of times grilled NAB counsel for not producing necessary facts, documents or evidence on whose basis Nawaz, his daughter and son-in-law were convicted.

However, NAB on Sept 15 filed a petition before the apex court to direct the high court to hold hearing of the Sharifs’ appeals against their conviction, instead of their petitions seeking suspension of sentences passed by the accountability court.

The top court not only set aside NAB’s plea but also imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the bureau for filing a “frivolous” petition.

“It is the high court’s prerogative whether it wants to hear the appeals against the conviction first or the petitions seeking suspension of the sentences,” the top judge remarked.

The Supreme Court cannot interfere in this jurisdiction of the high court, he added.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed the NAB counsel to submit the fine in the dams fund initiated by the apex court.

There at the Islamabad High Court, the IHC bench hearing the Sharifs’ pleas expressed surprise over NAB challenging their September 10 order.

Justice Athar Minallah said that NAB had placed no objection to the order but later it challenged the same before the apex court. On Monday, no proceeding was held in the IHC as prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi submitted before the bench that senior prosecutor Akram Qureshi and Jahanzeb Bharwana were at the SC for the hearing of the aforementioned petition.This further delayed the proceedings of the Sharif family’s petition seeking suspension of the conviction against them.

