SC rejects NAB appeal against Nawaz, Maryam bail

Upholds IHC verdict in Avenfield reference; Says NAB failed to provide ‘ground for bail’s cancellation’

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an Islamabad High Court verdict that had suspended prison sentences awarded to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference. A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the appeal.

“We have a constitution and justice will prevail in the country. There will be a fair trial in every case,” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said during the hearing.

The bench questioned the NAB prosecutor on what grounds was the cancellation of the bail demanded?

“Person [Nawaz Sharif] is in prison and there is no allegation about the misuse of bail,” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said. Justice Khosa remarked that the convicts are already behind bars then why is NAB seeking suspension of their sentences.

The judge added that the bench is not interfering in high court order and that the relief is of temporary nature. They have not violated the relief granted to them, he observed.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar expressed concern that the government has yet to make special laws regarding white collar crimes cases. The apex court, in its ruling, said that NAB has failed to provide the “ground for cancellation of bail” and that the IHC had not exceeded its authority in granting bail to the convicts of the Avenfield reference.

The Supreme Court’s decision brings a rare relief for the Sharif family, both of whose leaders, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, are currently incarcerated.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice told NAB prosecutor Akram Qureshi to “convince [the bench] why the high court’s ruling should be suspended”.

