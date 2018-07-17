SC rejects Hanif Abbasi’s appeal in ephedrine case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi against a Lahore High Court (LHC) order to conclude hearings in the ephedrine case against him by July 21.

Headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a bench of the top court took up the petition.

Mr. Abbasi petitioned the apex court, requesting it to set aside the LHC ruling calling for swift conclusion of the ephedrine case.

His lawyer argued that the trial court was to resume the hearing of the case against him in August, but the high court directed it conduct daily hearings to conclude the case by July 21.

He pleaded with the judges to set aside the high court’s verdict.

The PML-N leader faces charges of misusing 500kg of controlled chemical ephedrine which he obtained for his pharmaceutical company in 2010.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against him and others in June 2012 under various sections of the CNS Act.

