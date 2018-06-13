SC rejects appeal by Zainab’s murderer Imran

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the appeal of convict Imran Ali against the death sentence handed to him for the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur earlier this year.

A three-judge bench of the apex court at the Lahore registry, comprising Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Mansoor Ali Shah, rejected Imran’s appeal, upholding the death penalty handed to him by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

“It has straightaway been noticed by us that when the charge was framed by the trial court against the petitioner, he had pleaded guilty as charged and on that occasion, he had got recorded a detailed confessional statement wherein he had admitted almost every aspect of this case alleged against him,” read the judgment in the case.

“There were many pieces of evidence brought on the record by the prosecution which proved every word of the confession to be correct and in that regard we may refer to the CCTV footages, photographs, DNA tests and the medical evidence which had confirmed every aspect of the confession made by the petitioner.”

Speaking about the sentences passed by the trial court against Imran Ali, the bench observed that “the crimes committed by the petitioner were absolutely horrendous and barbaric”.

“The petitioner had not only deceitfully kidnapped her but had also brutalised her by committing sodomy and rape with her and had then ultimately killed her mercilessly.”

The verdict noted that the petitioner had admitted committing similar offences with eight other minor victims and “in that backdrop, he did not deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences.”

The petition was dismissed and leave to appeal was refused.

Imran had filed the appeal challenging the death sentence handed to him in February, claiming his trial was not fair. He still has the right to seek clemency from President Mamnoon Hussain.

It may be noted that the ATC had given him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs4.1 million in fines.

The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism punishable under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).