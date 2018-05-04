SC rejects Abidi’s plea to transfer contempt case

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday rejected Faisal Raza Abidi’s plea to transfer his case to Karachi and ordered the case to be transferred to a different bench of the Supreme Court. PPP leader Faisal Raza Abidi was issued contempt of court notice upon his remarks about judges.

During the hearing, Abidi appeared in court after having been summoned by the chief justice over his ‘anti-judiciary’ remarks on a private television channel. The footage of the show was aired in court, after which Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Abidi has yet to apologise.

Abidi’s counsel stated that they have submitted two requests in the apex court but the bench rejected them, observing that the method of apology used by Abidi’s counsel is not appropriate. Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired if Abidi’s counsel has a licence to practice law at the Supreme Court.—INP