SC rejects Aamir Liaquat’s apology in contempt case, indictment on Sept 27

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has turned down an unconditional apology tendered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmaker and media personality, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, in a contempt of court case.

The top court heard a contempt petition filed in the backdrop of ‘hate speech’ by the media personality against his fellow anchor Shahzeb Khanzada against politicians in a TV programme.

The apex court has decided to indict the minister in the contempt case on September 27.

The chief justice, during the hearing, inquired if anyone could continue as lawmaker after the indictment, to which, the lawyer for the PTI leader replied in no.