The Supreme Court of Pakistan registrar office on Saturday returned an appeal of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case with certain objections.

The appeal was filed by the former prime minister, but the court raised several objections related to the power of attorney and signature.

In addition, it was noted that the official court fee of Rs250 was not paid and some pages of the appeal were unreadable. To rectify these issues, the registrar’s office granted a two-week period to address the objections.