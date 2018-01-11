SC refuses to stay LHC verdict on relocation

Sharif sugar mills

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to issue a stay order against a Lahore High Court order for the repatriation of three sugar mills believed to be owned by the Sharif family.

In December 2006, through a notification, the Punjab government had banned the establishment of new sugar mills and the expansion of existing mills. The prohibition included the relocation of mills as well.

However, in 2015, the provincial government had amended the 2006 notification to allow relocation. This revision led to the relocation of Chaudhry Sugar Mills to Rahim Yar Khan, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills to Muzaffargarh and Ittefaq Sugar Mills to Bahawalpur.