SC refers NH&MP Inspector’s demotion case to FST

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector Intezar Hussain’s demotion case to the service tribunal.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case and directed the tribunal to review concerned laws and make a decision. During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the service tribunal heard the petitioner inspector Intezar Hussain and announced a decision on November 17, 2017. DIG Omar Sheikh gave his order instead of following the decision of the tribunal, he added.

He said that the DIG says that the tribunal’s decision could not be implemented as it was time barred.

The Chief Justice asked how could a DIG overturn a court decision?