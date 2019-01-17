SC powers extended to G-B

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, giving a written order regarding the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan and the grant of fundamental rights to its citizens, ruled that the powers of the top court also extend to the region.

The written order states that no part of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan can be abolished or amended without proper legislation. A seven-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had on January 7 reserved its verdict regarding a set of petitions challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self Governance Order, 2009, as well as the right of the citizens of the area to be governed through their chosen representatives.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 was earlier opposed by protesters hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who demanded that GB should be declared a part of Pakistan instead of being administered through presidential orders.

The proposed reforms draft states that the federal government intends to grant GB the status of a provisional province, “subject to the decision of the plebiscite to be conducted under the UN resolutions”, with all privileges provided by the Constitution. The move, however, would require an amendment in the Constitution, which needs a two-thirds majority in the parliament and “would take time”.

Share on: WhatsApp