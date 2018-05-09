SC places Shujaat Azeem on ECL

PIA losses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered to place the name of retired captain Shujaat Azeem, former special assistant to prime minister on aviation, on the Exit Control List (ECL) after viewing a presentation on massive losses to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case concerning the proposed privatisation of the national carrier.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued notices to authorities against eight illegal appointments in the airline. All the parties were ordered to submit their reply within the next 15 days. The chief justice also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into the matter.