SC, PHC jurisdiction extension to tribal areas first step towards FATA Reforms implementation: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has congratulated the whole nation over passage of bill extending jurisdiction of Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to FATA.

In his message, the prime minister said this bill will lead to a strengthened and empowered Pakistan as the people of FATA will enter the national mainstream.

He said passage of this bill is a historic moment for people of FATA and it is the first step towards FATA reforms.

The prime minister said the government has ensured those rights to the people of FATA which could not be given to them during last seventy years.

Congratulating them on getting their constitutional rights, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said this bill will help annul the centuries old FCR law.

Orignally published by NNI