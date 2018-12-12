SC permits high-rise constructions beyond six floors

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday withdrew its order banning high-rise constructions beyond six floors in the metropolis.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a petition filed by Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) against the ban on high-rise constructions at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

After a brief hearing, the SC withdrew its order banning high-rise constructions beyond six floors and simultaneously directed constructions to continue as per law in the city.

As per Sindh Building Control Authority laws, high-rise buildings can be constructed,” the bench stated.

Further, Justice Nisar remarked, “Along with the industry Bahria Town will also benefit Six months ago, the Supreme Court had banned high-rise constructions beyond six floors in Karachi.

Buildings will be constructed as per law: ABAD Speaking to the media outside the SC Karachi Registry following the order, the ABAD delegation said, “The court has withdrawn the ban that was placed two years ago. Now, buildings will be constructed as per the law.” Over 500 projects and investment worth Rs1,000 billion had been stopped owing to the ban,” they added.

Meanwhile, Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and other members of the bench.

According to the details, a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reverted the earlier order of banning construction of high rises in Karachi and said now the buildings can be constructed above six floors in the city within the prescribed regulations of the SBCA and other related laws.

After the verdict, talking to the media Chairman ABAD said that historic verdict will not benefit ABAD but also bring positive impacts on the national economy. He also said ABAD will also play a key role in the Prime Minister Initiatives for the construction of five million houses program in Pakistan.

He vowed to make the construction and housing sector the largest tax payer of Pakistan.

Hassan Bakshi also revealed that because of the ban, construction was halted on more than five hundred projects in Karachi, freezing the investment of nearly Rs. 6 billion and creating unemployment of hundreds of thousands of people.

Because of the halt on construction activities many allied industries were also suffering and on the verge of shut down.

He was of the opinion that the lifting of ban on high rises will benefit national economy because the construction industry in Karachi plays the same role what the textile industry does in Faisalabad.

He also thanked the other stakeholders of construction and real estate as well as people of allied industries who supported ABAD in the efforts to end the ban on high rises.

Share on: WhatsApp