SC overturns LHC verdict staying DTH licence auction

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a 2016 judgement of the Lahore High Court that had set aside Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) regulations prohibiting television broadcasters from entering the Direct-to-Home (DTH) market. DTH is a digital box that gives customers channels permitted to be aired in the country without a cable connection.

Pemra had auctioned three DTH programming licences in November, 2016. The auction was held after the Supreme Court allowed the authority to proceed with the auction, but barred it from awarding the contract till the final determination of the case by the LHC. The LHC had ruled in December 2016 that Pemra had acted in violation of its own ordinance while conducting the bidding for DTH licences.

The decision was subsequently challenged in the apex court by Pemra and other companies, including Messrs MAG Entertain­ment (Pvt) Ltd, Messrs Startimes Communications Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Shahzad Sky (Pvt) Ltd. Ruling on the appeals, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday overturned the high court’s verdict.

With the apex court’s judgement, the Pemra rules under which the auction was held in November 2016 have been restored. On Nov 24, 2016 Pemra had auctioned three DTH licences for Rs14.69 billion with the aim of curbing the proliferation of illegal Indian DTH broadcasts, which were annually causing the loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.