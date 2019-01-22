SC orders to raze unlawful constructions across Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed city authorities to demolish unlawful constructions across Karachi. Hearing a case pertaining to illegal constructions in the city at the apex court’s Karachi registry, the bench also barred the Sindh Building Control Authority from issuing no-objection certificates for the construction of commercial buildings unless the projects are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency as well.

The two-member bench hearing the case, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, issued the orders.

The bench directed the authorities to demolish illegal constructions from Jam Sadiq Ali Park, Abdullah Gymkhana and other areas.

“ Go and demolish every structure that is in violation of the city’s original master plan and restore [Karachi] to its 40-year-old state,” Justice Gulzar said during the hearing, adding that if the local government “was incapable of running the city, it should let the Sindh government to take over”.

