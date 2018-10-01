SC orders to place Mansha Bomb, sons on ECL

ISLAMABAD : The Top court on Monday ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Karamat Ali Khokhar’s political interference in Mansha’s arrest. The latter is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the court will ‘deal with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’ if he tries to protect anyone. The top judge further remarked that the PTI is habitual of following the court. “When we ordered authorities to take action against land grabbers, the Punjab CM also gave a statement that he will take action against land grabbers.

The CJP was referring to a statement by the Punjab CM earlier today. Buzdar had said that he will personally monitor an operation against land grabbing groups and encroachments.

“I will not allow even an inch of land that belongs to the government to be grabbed by anyone,” the Punjab CM said, adding that the operation will continue till all illegally occupied land is recovered. Further, the Supreme Court dismissed proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaaf MNA Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas after the two politicians submitted an unconditional apology to the court.

On September 30, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to arrest land grabber, Mansha Bomb and summoned MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar for allegedly barring Lahore police from arresting him.

The chief justice, who was heading a two-judge bench of the apex court at the Lahore registry, directed the police to immediately send the land grabber behind bars.

At the outset of the hearing, he questioned who is Mansha Bomb?

A superintendent of police (SP) informed that Mansha is a land grabber involved in encroachment of lands in Lahore’s Johar Town.

He said when the police tried to arrest the land grabber on the directives of the court, they began receiving phone calls from people for favours.

“Who did call you for a favour,” the chief justice questioned. At this, the police official said MNA Karamat Ali Khokhar had requested the police not to arrest Mansha Bomb. Justice Nisar ordered immediate arrest of Mansha Bomb and directed the lawmaker to immediately appear in court to explain his position.

“Did the nation vote PTI to power to become thugs? Will they make ‘naya Pakistan’ by helping criminals?” the chief justice remarked.

The SP told the judges that Mansha and his sons were involved in grabbing lands in Johar Town. 70 cases have been registered against the land grabber, he added.

The chief justice observed that he won’t let those meddling in police affairs go scot-free.

