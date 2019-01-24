SC orders to end commercial activities

Karachi military land

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an end to all commercial activities on military lands in Karachi while ordering Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to summon a cabinet meeting and determine how the city will be restored to the form envisioned in its original master plan.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, which is hearing a case pertaining to illegal constructions in the city, at the outset expressed severe displeasure at the absence of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and cantonment board officials during the proceedings.

Only Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani and Advocate General for Sindh Salman Talibuddin were present in court.

The apex court directed all secretaries concerned to take part in the cabinet meeting and ordered them to come up with a comprehensive report about how the city will be restored to its planned shape to be submitted in two weeks.

Later, while ordering an end to commercial activities on military land, Justice Gulzar wondered why the armed forces and Civil Aviation Authority were running wedding halls and cinemas. He inquired if it was their job to do so.

