SC orders sugar mills owners to appear on April 26

Islamabad

A three member bench headed by Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard Suo Motu Case No.9 of 2018 regarding non-payment of Sugarcane Price to the farmers/Growers by Sugar Mills and delayed payment.

The Hon’ble bench after hearing the learned counsel as well as the growers, directed that in order to effectively resolve the issue about the non-payments to the sugarcane growers, the Court find it expedient that the owners (not the CEOs/Directors etc.) of all the sugar mills in Pakistan must personally appear before this Court at Islamabad on 26.04.2018 at 04:30 p.m. to explain and resolve the issue in hand.

Moreover, as per order of the Court, this press release shall be deemed to be a public notice to all the owners of the sugar mills in Pakistan for their personal appearance before the Court on 26.04.2018 at 04:30 p.m.