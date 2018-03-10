SC orders to submit PC-1 of clean water projects in Lahore till March 23

LAHORE : Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday has ordered to submit project cycle 1 (PC-1) of all the clean water projects underway in Lahore till March 23.

Hearing a suo moto case at Supreme Court (SC) Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar expressed resentment and said that the local administration is busy in spending billion rupees on orange line train and neglected this issue.

Lahoris are using contaminated and poisonous water, he added.

Enraged CJP further asked why he should not visit hospitals as someone has to hear the problems of patients. He said that the medical centers are lacking basic facilities due to which people are suffering.

Justice Saqib has strictly directed to submit all the relevant data in next hearing on March 31.

Earlier, CJP had asked the provincial government what steps it has taken for boosting health and education sectors. He remarked, “Do you know how much Arsenic is being used in drinking water.”

He also directed to inform the court about quality of drinking water in hospitals, colleges and schools as private institutions are taking hefty fee.

We took steps for improving Karachi’s condition now its Lahore’s turn, he continued.

Orignally published by INP