SC orders seizure of fake bank accounts record

Zain, Ghani and Anwar reject JIT report findings

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Saturday in an interim order on the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case ordered that all records pertaining to fake bank accounts be seized and presented before it. The top court also directed to freeze all fake bank accounts which have been identified in the joint investigation team’s report.

The apex court further ordered the monitoring of all transactions made from the accounts. As per the interim order, a ban has been imposed on the direct and indirect sale or purchase of all buildings and properties mentioned in the JIT report. The SC will hear the money laundering and fake bank accounts case on December 31. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the case. Notices have been sent to the attorney general and all respondents in this regard.

Meanwhile, Zain Malik, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Anwar Majeed, three of the several suspects in the fake bank accounts case, on Saturday rejected the findings of a report compiled by the joint investigation team probing the scam.

The JIT report had claimed that Zain, the son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz, maintained Bahria Town accounts through which about Rs10.2bn were allegedly laundered.

Zain, in his response in the Supreme Court, rejected the JIT’s claim, saying that its report had “misread and misconceived” the documents provided by Bahria Town.

According to Zain’s response, Bahria Town had entered into a joint venture with Zardari Group, that owned a plot measuring 6,813.74 square yards in Karachi’s “prime commercial area” and was “ideal for development as a building project which would include hotels, shops, offices and residential flats”. The reply refutes claims that Bahria Town had awarded Rs1.2bn to the Zardari Group as kickbacks, adding that “the manner and mode in which Zardari Group utilised the sum of Rs1.22bn has neither any nexus nor Bahria Town is responsible for the same”.

Furthermore, JIT’s allegation that Bahria Icon Tower was built on controversial land and encroached upon a large portion of the Bin Qasim Park were also rejected as “based on surmises, conjectures and assumptions”.

Omni Group’s Anwar and Abdul Ghani, meanwhile, said that the JIT report did not include records that it was given, and neither did it mention the names of the 924 people whose statements were recorded. The response said that the JIT had no “basis” to recommend that the case be sent to the National Accountability Bureau for investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp