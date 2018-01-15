SC orders to seize prohibited injections

Enhancing milk production

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Sindh government to seize the prohibited injections used to increase milk production in cattle from the market during a hearing at Karachi Registry.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is in Karachi hearing cases of public importance including sub-standard packaged milk, contaminated water and supply of clean drinking water.

The CJP directed Secretary Health Dr. Fazlullah Pechuho to seize all the stock of prohibited injections from the market and make a report of ready stock with the help of Federal Investigation Agency.

The representatives of companies producing packaged milk submitted their replies. They informed the court that milk and tea whiteners are two different products. On this, the CJP issued instructions to mention this clearly on the packaging and in advertisements.

“You have to give in writing, through advertisements on TV and print, that this is not milk,” he observed and gave the companies four weeks to ensure the warning is printed on packets.

He added that reputable brands are also selling substandard milk.

The chief justice also observed that they will look at the matter of packaged milk first then move on to ‘open milk’.

The court appointed a commissioner to carry out laboratory tests of packaged milk brands from the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and directed the commissioner to submit report within 15 days.

As the bench began the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that this is a matter of public interest and everyone will have to work together for it. He also thanked all government officials attending the hearing for coming in on a holiday.

As the proceedings began, the court Nazir (official) submitted a report on the matter, which had been summoned the day before.

The chief justice also ordered the deputy Nazir to take Rs50,000 from all milk companies and have their product’s tests conducted by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

The chief justice ordered the chief secretary to direct the drug inspector to conduct market raids and confiscate injections used to enhance milk production in cows by infusing hormones.

The PCSIR was also directed to submit its report in two weeks and directed authorities to lift the entire stock of any company whose milk is found to be substandard.

“If they go on strike we will deal with them, that is our job,” he remarked, referring to the tankers’ association. The chief justice remarked further that the Sindh government is not providing water to citizens.