SC orders removal of Ishaq Dar as UHS BoG’s chairman

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman of the board of governors of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case of the administrative crisis in UHS.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that Dar be removed from the post of chairman of board of governors of UHS. Punjab government should appoint a new chairman of the board of governors of the university within three days, the court further directed. During the hearing, the chief justice remarked, “As per the rules, a meeting of UHS board of governors should be held every two years but the last meeting took place in 2016.” “The chairman of board of governors, Dar, has run away from the country and the court has issued red warrants against him after declaring him as absconding,” he added. Justice Nisar further observed, “The board is dysfunctional during the chairman’s absence.”

Dar who was re-elected chairman of the BoG in December 2015 for a term of three years had been declared absconder in corruption cases.

The court also sought replies from the Interior Ministry and all stakeholders in this regard.—INP

