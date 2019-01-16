SC orders registration of Christian marriages

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the relevant authorities to register Christian marriages in the country. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a case earlier Wednesday.

The apex court directed all the Union Councils to ensure registration of marriages in the Christian community. It also ordered the National Database and Registration Authority to issue computerised marriage certificates to the Christian couples.

The Supreme Court further instructed the Punjab government to enact legislation to ensure timely registration of the marriages.

Share on: WhatsApp