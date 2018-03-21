SC orders Rao Anwar’s arrest after court appearance

ISLAMABAD: Suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case, appeared in the Supreme Court on Wednesday after which the apex court issued his arrest orders.

Anwar, suspended from his post, has been absconding in the murder case of Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, who, among three others, was killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13 on Anwar’s orders.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar resumed hearing the suo motu case earlier today but the proceedings were adjourned for a brief period after which Anwar appeared in court in a white-coloured Toyota Corolla with a police escort.

He was wearing a surgical mask when he disembarked from the car.

Appearing before the bench, Anwar’s counsel sought protective bail from the court but the chief justice dismissed the plea and gave orders for his arrest.

Chief Justice Nisar expressed dismay at Anwar’s continuous absconding in the case despite repeated summons and safety guarantees by the apex court.

During the hearing, the chief justice also said a committee is being formed to probe the case. Anwar’s counsel pleaded the court to include the ISI and IB in the committee as they do not have faith in the Sindh Police. Chief Justice Nisar remarked that he knows why the police officer wants to include the agencies’ officials in the committee.

The bench has gone into a short recess after which it will reconvene and decide on the committee members.

At the last hearing of the case on March 19, the chief justice, after a detailed briefing by relevant officials, had warned that anyone found facilitating Anwar’s evasion from law enforcement agencies would be dealt with strictly.

During earlier hearings, the chief justice had assured Anwar of its protection and asked him to surrender himself to the court but the police officer chose to remain in hiding.

The court had also revealed during separate hearings the receipt of two letters, reportedly from Anwar, — one seeking an impartial inquiry against him and the other un-freezing of his bank accounts.