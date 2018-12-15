SC orders putting PML-N’s Khokhar brothers on ECL

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered Punjab police and the Lahore Development Authority to set up a complaint centre to investigate claims made against PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and his brother MPA Saiful Mulook Khokhar concerning alleged land grabbing by the duo.

The chief justice, while heading a two-member bench, also issued verbal orders to put the siblings’ names on the Exit Control List. However, the travel restrictions were not mentioned when the court’s formal order was dictated.

The orders against the Khokhar brothers were issued after the court took notice of a complaint made against them by overseas Pakistanis who had accused them of illegally occupying their land. The apex court, after summoning Afzal Khkohar and Saiful Mulook, assailed and ordered them to submit the details of all assets under their and their families’ names. “It’s better that you relinquish the estate of widows and overseas Pakistanis you have seized,” the top judge advised the Khokhars. “We are getting numerous complaints against you.”

At one point, the judge pulled out his phone and mentioned the complaints he had been receiving. “We have not grabbed anyone’s land,” Saiful Mulook responded “If grabbing is proved, I will not spare you,” the judge warned. “Everyone knows that I do what I say. It’s better therefore that you don’t take the risk with your MNA-ship.”

