SC orders provinces to devise mechanism for VIPs’ security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all provinces to devise within a week a mechanism to determine who should be entitled to state security.

While hearing a suo motu case on the matter Monday, the court remarked that the action had been taken to save the state’s resources. It noted that well over Rs1 billion were being spent a year on providing security to those not entitled to it.

“However, objections are being raised on media that people have been put under risk,” Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar noted, clarifying that those who need security should be provided with it.

“Provide security to Nawaz Sharif if he should have it; he is the former prime minister,” Justice Nisar said, but added that the law should be taken into account while determining who is entitled to security. “No relative of a minister should be provided official security,” he warned. He also said that the court will look into the misuse of government vehicles.

The CJP also expressed dissatisfaction with the numbers provided by the Sindh government’s counsel on withdrawn personnel.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Sultan Taimuri informed the court that security personnel provided to 264 individuals had been withdrawn since the SC’s earlier order, while a threat assessment committee had been formed to determine how many people had been provided security in violation of the Interior Ministry’s directions.