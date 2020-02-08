SC orders on illegal construction tobe implemented:Nasir

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that the government would implement the Supreme Court’s directives to tear down illegal buildings in the metropolis. The Supreme Court on Friday had issued orders to clear illegal structures built on government properties in Karachi. A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had issued the orders while hearing a case against encroachments in the port city. Commenting on the verdict of the top court while talking to the media, Shah said that the provincial government fully backed the vision of the chief justice to transform Karachi for the better.“We also have sympathies for the people residing in the buildings [built illegally]. That is why we need time. There is already a top court order regarding the protection of people residing in illegally constructed buildings,” Shah told reporters. “We will first target illegal buildings that are non-residential. The Supreme Court order on encroachments will make things easier for the government.