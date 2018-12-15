SC orders Khattak to deposit Rs1.3m for featuriing in ads

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs1.3 million within 10 days for being featured in government-sponsored advertisements.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard the suo motu case against elected officials appearing in government ads. During the hearing, additional attorney general K-P apprised the bench that Khattak was ready to pay the amount.

“The amount shall be deducted from his own pocket,” the additional attorney general said.

The apex court ordered the submission of a report after the amount has been deposited. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif also submitted Rs5.5 million and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah deposited Rs1.4 million in the same case.

