SC orders issuance of notices to govt officials with dual nationalities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the issuance of notices to 147 officials of the federal government who concealed their dual nationality, six who are foreign nationals and 291 who hid their wives’ dual nationality.

The notices will be published in leading newspapers.

The orders were given by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar while heading a three-member bench hearing a suo motu notice on dual nationalities of government employees.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the attorney general will inform the court of what to do with officers holding dual nationality.

In response to the chief justice’s query whether a foreigner can be a government employee, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon said, “no, they cannot”.

The establishment secretary added that foreigners can work on projects but that too with official permission.

The court then ordered the FIA chief to furnish more details of the officials and summoned a report in two weeks.

Earlier, the FIA chief informed the court that their probe has revealed that there are 172,000 federal government employees of which information of 144,848 has been proved correct.

He added that provinces have not yet provided complete information.

Moreover, Memon informed the bench that 616 officials accepted dual nationality, 691 officials’ wives have foreign passports, 147 officials hid their nationalities while 291 hid their wives’ nationalities.