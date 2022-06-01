SC orders ISI, IB, IG to file report on PTI march violence

In written order, SC expresses disappointment over Islamabad riots

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought reports from director-generals of Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and IG Islamabad, interior secretary and others over the alleged involvement of PTI leaders in instigating party workers to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk in violation of Supreme Court’s May 25 order.

“The AGP claims that the PTI workers and supporters moved forward to the D-Chowk area in response to the call made by their leader. Notwithstanding the said request by the AGP, we exercise restraint for the time being for a number of reasons. Firstly, Mr Imran Khan has called off the rally/public meeting.

That gives a recess to the charged mob witnessed last night,” the written order issued by majority members of larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stated. It said that prudence advises that time be given for sanity to prevail among the stakeholders.

“In any event, facts and materials need to be collected to establish the sequence of events, the identity of the perpetrators and of the instigators, if any.

At this stage therefore it is directed that the IGP ICT, the Chief Commissioner ICT, the Secretary Ministry of Interior, the Director General Intelligence Bureau, and the Director General ISI shall file reports answering the questions,” the order said.

Meanwhile, in a separate note, Justice Yahaya Afridi said in light of Khan’s statement, the court should issue a notice to the ousted prime minister seeking an explanation on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The Supreme Court said it was “disappointed” to note that riots took place in the federal capital despite its order to create a balance between both sides i.e. the PTI and the government.

“We are disappointed to note that bona fide effort made by Court was disrespected,” the Supreme Court said in a written order on the plea filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association against the government’s decision to block roads to stop PTI’s “Azadi March”.

The top court had earlier disposed of the IHCBA’s petition and issued a verbal order a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 26 had announced calling off the long march.

The court said by acting upon assurances given on behalf of the top leadership of PTI and issuing directions to the government, its order created a balance between the mutual rights and obligations of the protesting people, the ordinary public and the duties of the state.

“This balance was recorded in good faith by the Court whilst trusting the representations made on behalf of the two opposing parties before it.

We are disappointed to note that the bona fide effort made by the Court was disrespected,” the apex court said. The SC said it passed the order, by trusting the representations made and assurances given to the court, to create harmony between the two opposing sides for the sake of protecting the public interest and the constitutional rights of the people.