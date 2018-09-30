SC orders inquiry into facilities at private universities

LAHORE : The Supreme Court on Sunday formed a committee to ascertain whether or not adequate facilities are being provided at private universities across the province.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, constituted the committee comprising legal expert Zafar Iqbal and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Waqar Abbasi to hold an inquiry into provision of facilities at private varsities, including the University of Lahore.

The CJP instructed the committee to ascertain availability of faculty among other facilities at private medical colleges and submit a report within a week.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case with regard to the working of the private educational institutions.

On Saturday, the apex court came down hard on various private universities, saying they have ruined the education system.

The top judge took notice of non-issuance of degrees to students of an affiliated college of the University of South Aisa.

The bench was informed that the varsity was barred from giving affiliation to colleges or opening sub-campuses for 10 years, but it gave affiliation to colleges. He said that notices were issued to the university, but it did not take any action in this regard.

USA Vice Chancellor Imran Masood said admissions were closed after 2016, which later began after completion of the restriction period.

