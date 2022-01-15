SC orders HCs not to interfer in educational institutions

Supreme Court on Friday ordered the High Courts to exercise caution in interfering in the affairs of educational institutions.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, pronounced the verdict stating that the High Courts should refrain from interfering in the policies and rules of educational institutions other than violation of law and fundamental rights.

The verdict also stated that universities have academic experts who can make better decisions about students and the job of judges is to decide according to the law, not on personal likes and dislikes.