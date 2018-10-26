SC orders formation of team to remove encroachments

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that a joint team be formed to remove illegal encroachments in the metropolis.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard a case against land mafia in Karachi at the SC’s Karachi registry.

Directing that a team be formed, the top judge summoned Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, heads of cantonment, Karachi Development Authority and others tomorrow (Saturday).

The court also summoned Inspector General Sindh and Director General Rangers. During the hearing, Justice Mushir Alam said, “We should start the anti-encroachment drive from Saddar.” To this, Justice Nisar remarked, “Saddar should be the first area to be cleared to set an example.” Turning to the Karachi mayor, the top judge inquired if he will take action. “I do not have the power to take action,” Akhtar lamented. Hearing this, Justice Nisar directed that a team be formed consisting of different departments. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas who was also present told the court, “In Karachi, there is parking mafia, transport mafia and others. I challenge the administration to clear out Saddar in a month’s time.”—INP

