SC orders forensic audit of Nestle’s water operations

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered a forensic audit of Nestle’s mineral water operations and directed that samples from all major mineral water companies be checked.

The chief justice passed the order while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the alleged exploitation of water resources by mineral water companies operating in the country. The issue cropped up during the hearing of a case on Friday related to drying up of the Katas Raj pond due to consumption of a huge amount of water by nearby cement factories that are sucking water through drill bores, severely reducing subsoil water level.

In Sunday’s hearing, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan, on behalf of Nestle, sought one month’s time to submit a report but the chief justice turned down the plea.

“Give us one month to present our own report on this, then after that you may get a forensic audit done,” Ahsan suggested, but the CJP dismissed the request and directed that a forensic audit report be submitted in 15 days.

The court also issued orders for testing samples of the big mineral water companies in the country. “It will be decided after the forensic audit that how much the companies should pay to the government for water,” the chief justice said.

“The mineral water companies have been earning for the past 20 years [without paying for it],” Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked.

The chief justice said that the time has come to pay back to the nation. “A sense of accountability has started to prevail among people. After this case, the companies will pay a suitable fee [for the water they use] and will sell [the mineral water] at a suitable price,” he said.

CJP Nisar said: “The matter of water is an issue which cannot be neglected. Next in turn are big societies which obtain water from tubewells and charge residents for the water. These societies do not pay to the government. We will take notice against big societies next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, hearing a case against private hospital owners for charging exorbitant fees from patients for medical treatment, Justice Saqib Nisar remarked Hospitals should not charge patients more than the rate set by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council for treatment. The chief justice told Doctors Hospital and Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Ghazanfar Ali Shah to close his medical facility if he could not serve the public.

At the hearing, the chief justice observed that owners of private hospitals bills patients with over Rs100,000 to implant stents despite orders of charging within the limit.

Justice Nisar addressed the CEO of Doctors hospital, asking how they could overrule court orders and charge extra fees. Moreover, the chief justice said people complained that they were charged exorbitant fees at Doctors hospital.

A patient who is admitted at the hospital for 30 days is handed a bill of Rs4 million, Justice Nisar said, expressing objection. He added that people from low-income backgrounds should also be considered while setting such high charges on medical treatment.

The court will announce a verdict if private hospitals do not review their rates, the chief justice observed.

The director general of Lahore Development Authority, who was also present at the court, complained against Doctors hospital saying the facility was established on a residential plot.

