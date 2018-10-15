SC orders forensic audit of donations collected at shrines across Punjab

LAHORE : The Supreme Court has ordered a forensic audit of the use of ‘Chanda’ (donations) collected at different shrines across Punjab.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar issued the order on Sunday while hearing the case pertaining to the use of donations at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

Addressing the Auqaf officials, the CJP remarked that people donate their hard-earned money to shrines but ‘you are dispensing it out without any proper usage.

During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Rs 820 million were collected at shrines in Punjab, following which the top judge remarked that the money should be used for providing better facilities to visitors.

‘The donation money was spent on paying salaries and pensions to the employees of the shrines,’ replied the prosecutor.

The top judge inquired, who was the minister of Auqaf, to which he was informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had not yet appointed any minister.

The CJP asked the Aukaf secretary about his last visit to the Data Darbar shrine to which the secretary replied that he had visited the place six days ago and they were looking into different issues.

Rejecting the official report, the CJP ordered the forensic audit of donations spending.

